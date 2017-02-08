Seniors shine for Abington Heights in boys basketball win over Western Wayne

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — Abington Heights’ Brad Bauman was inserted into the starting lineup on Senior Night and the guard took full advantage of the opportunity.

Bauman, who had scored just 17 points in the team’s first 19 games, finished with eight points and three rebounds during Abington Heights’ 56-17 win over Western Wayne in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 boys basketball crossover game Feb. 7.

“I felt pretty good in warmups and just tried to come out and do my best on the last night on the home court,” Bauman said.

Abington Heights senior guard Tommy Rothenberger, who scored a team-high 11 points, knocked down a 3-pointer in the first quarter to help the Comets take a 12-3 lead.

“This game was for the seniors,” Rothenberger said. “We just wanted to come out and have some fun in our last home game.”

Comets senior forward Lucas Goodman, who finished with eight points and eight rebounds, scored four in the second quarter when Abington Heights stretched its lead to 14 points.

“It was the seniors night and I thought they did a nice job,” Abington Heights head coach Ken Bianchi said. “I just hope they enjoyed it.”

Abington Heights (17-3, 9-2 Div. 1) received a spark from a pair of underclassmen, Jackson Danzig and George Tinsley, in the third quarter. Danzig, a junior, who finished with 10 points, five assists and five steals, scored seven of the Comets’ 21 points in the quarter. Sophomore forward George Tinsley, who scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds, added six in the third.

“We wanted to come out and step up our game, because we knew we were slacking off,” Danzig said. “We needed to come out with some intensity. We wanted to pick it up on defense and we knew the shots would fall.”

Bauman connected on two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, much to the delight of the Abington Heights bench.

“We all love Brad, so every time he gets in, we hopes he makes a few shots,” Danzig said. “It gets everyone going.”

Eight different players scored for Abington Heights and Rothenberger believes the team’s balance will be helpful heading into postseason play in a few weeks.

“We share the ball well and everyone on our team can score,” he said. “If one guy is not having a good game, the others can contribute.”

Dahlton Frisbie led Western Wayne (6-13, 1-10 Div. 2) with seven points. Zach Rovinsky and Scott Walck each scored four for the Wildcats.

Abington Heights guard Brad Bauman scored eight points during the Comets 56-17 win over Western Wayne in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 boys basketball crossover game Feb. 7. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-AH-Boys-Hoops-Bauman.jpg Abington Heights guard Brad Bauman scored eight points during the Comets 56-17 win over Western Wayne in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 boys basketball crossover game Feb. 7. Stephanie Walkowski | For Abington Journal Abington Heights forward Lucas Goodman scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds during the Comets 56-17 win over Western Wayne in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 boys basketball crossover game Feb. 7. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-AH-Boys-Hoops-Goodman.jpg Abington Heights forward Lucas Goodman scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds during the Comets 56-17 win over Western Wayne in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 boys basketball crossover game Feb. 7. Stephanie Walkowski | For Abington Journal Abington Heights guard Tommy Rothenberger scored a team-high 11 points during the Comets 56-17 win over Western Wayne in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 boys basketball crossover game Feb. 7. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-AH-Boys-Hoops-Rothenberger.jpg Abington Heights guard Tommy Rothenberger scored a team-high 11 points during the Comets 56-17 win over Western Wayne in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 boys basketball crossover game Feb. 7. Stephanie Walkowski | For Abington Journal Abington Heights hosted a Senior Night ceremony for members of the boys basketball team, cheerleaders and their parents prior to the Comets game against Western Wayne Feb. 7. From left, first row, Dylan Asay, team manager; Brad Bauman; Lucas Goodman; Kayleigh Tokash; Seth Maxwell; Tommy Rothenberger. Second row, Patty Asay, Scott Asay, Lisa Bauman, Robert Bauman, Mary Jane Goodman, Jon Goodman, Maura Tokash, Brian Maxwell, Andrea Maxwell, Carol Rothenberger and Tom Rothenberger. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-AH-Boys-Hoops-Seniors.jpg Abington Heights hosted a Senior Night ceremony for members of the boys basketball team, cheerleaders and their parents prior to the Comets game against Western Wayne Feb. 7. From left, first row, Dylan Asay, team manager; Brad Bauman; Lucas Goodman; Kayleigh Tokash; Seth Maxwell; Tommy Rothenberger. Second row, Patty Asay, Scott Asay, Lisa Bauman, Robert Bauman, Mary Jane Goodman, Jon Goodman, Maura Tokash, Brian Maxwell, Andrea Maxwell, Carol Rothenberger and Tom Rothenberger. Stephanie Walkowski | For Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

