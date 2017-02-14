Posted on by

Alley Cats Bowling League scores for the week of Feb. 7, 2017


For Abington Journal

Below are the scores for the Alley Cats Bowling League for the week of Feb. 7:

Team Standings: Wildcats-17, Manx-15, Calicos-15, Panthers-12, Siamese-11, Lynx-10, Bobcats-10, Tigers-6

High Individual Game: Mary Kay Nealon-191, Carole Hamersly-178, Bette Connell, Nancy Connors, Karron McGowan-169

High Individual Series: Karron McGowan-476, Carole Hamersly-458, Judy Wolfe-452

High Team Game: Lynx-682, Wildcats-672, Manx-671

High Team Series: Manx-1948, Siamese-1921, Wildcats-1919

Information provided by the Alley Cats Bowling League.

Information provided by the Alley Cats Bowling League.

