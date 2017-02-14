Alley Cats Bowling League scores for the week of Feb. 7, 2017

Below are the scores for the Alley Cats Bowling League for the week of Feb. 7:
Team Standings: Wildcats-17, Manx-15, Calicos-15, Panthers-12, Siamese-11, Lynx-10, Bobcats-10, Tigers-6
High Individual Game: Mary Kay Nealon-191, Carole Hamersly-178, Bette Connell, Nancy Connors, Karron McGowan-169
High Individual Series: Karron McGowan-476, Carole Hamersly-458, Judy Wolfe-452
High Team Game: Lynx-682, Wildcats-672, Manx-671
High Team Series: Manx-1948, Siamese-1921, Wildcats-1919
Information provided by the Alley Cats Bowling League.