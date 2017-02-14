Abington Heights uses fast start to defeat Scranton Prep in wrestling match

SCRANTON — Abington Heights picked up two early pins and defeated Scranton Prep, 47-26, in a Lackawanna League wrestling match Feb. 14.

Scott Jacoby pinned Prep’s Connor Chernesky in 2:50 in the 120-pound bout to give Abington Heights a 6-0 lead and Noah Johnson followed with a pin over Nicholas Gialorenzi in 3:50 in the 126-pound bout to give the Comets a 12-0 advantage.

“They both looked good,” Abington Heights head coach Steve Peters said. “Scott was a starter for us last year as a freshman and he’s been consistent all the way through. It was great to see Noah get a pin. When he gets going, he’s a good pinner.”

Abington Heights’ Jacob Rosenstein defeated Pat Mariotti by technical fall in the 132-pound bout and Sean Myers followed with a forfeit win at 138 to give the Comets a commanding 23-0 lead.

Scranton Prep registered its first points of the match when Biagio D’Appolinio pinned Sam Northup with just four seconds left in the 145-pound bout. Northup took a 4-3 with 22 seconds left in the bout.

Prep’s Mike Welsh pinned Abington Heights’ Eric Jacoby in 5:37 in the 152-pound bout, but Abington Heights still held a 23-12 lead.

Abington Heights’ Chris Langan won an 11-5 decision over Tommy Carroll in the 160-pound bout, and the Comets led 26-12.

Scranton Prep’s Bruce Parola followed with a 4-2 decision in overtime over Owen Hivner in the 170-pound bout.

Hivner led by one point after the first period, Parola tied the bout in the second, and after a scoreless three period Parola claimed the win in extra time.

Abington Heights took a 32-15 lead when Aidan Price pinned Prep’s Andrew Huertas, in 4:33, in the 182-pound bout.

In the 195-pound bout, Abington Heights’ Adam Wellard picked up a 7-6 decision over Prep’s Ivan Balavage, who entered the match with a 21-1 record. The bout was tied 5-5 after the first period, and after a scoreless second Wellard earned two key points early in the third.

“I’ve wrestled Ivan before and I know he’s a real good wrestler,” Wellard said. “I was just trying to do my best and get some points. I got a good five-point move in the beginning that really helped.

“Abington and Prep have always had a long rivalry. It feels good to come out on top.”

Abington Heights clinched the match when R.J. Knott pinned Luke Doherty, in 4:11, in the 220-pound bout to give the Comets a 41-15 lead.

The Comets registered their fifth fall of the night when Logan Hivner pinned Will McGregor in 1:28 in the 285-pound bout.

“Logan’s had a great season,” Peters said. “He has 24 pins, which is phenomenal, and he’s always one to count on for big team points. I predicted this match to be closer than it was, but in a duel with pins, every point counts.”

Scranton Prep claimed the last two bouts of the match. Dan Matthews won by forfeit at 106 pounds and Sammy Segers downed Bill Peters by technical fall in the 113-pound bout.

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

