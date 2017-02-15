High school sports roundup: Abington Heights, Lackawanna Trail earn wrestling wins

BOYS BASKETBALL

Red Raiders rout Lions

Blue Ridge defeated Lackawanna Trail, 65-13, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Feb. 7 in New Milford. Jake Sanders scored five points to lead the Lions and Zac Stec added three.

Comets crush Invaders

Seth Maxwell scored a game-high 14 points to help Abington Heights defeat West Scranton, 45-23, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Feb. 10 in Scranton. Trey Koehler added nine points for the Comets.

Sabers edge Lions

Susquehanna defeated Lackawanna Trail, 62-57, in overtime, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Feb. 10 in Clinton Township. Travis Ankoff scored 21 points and Shawn Jones added 12 for the Lions.

Comets knock off Knights

Jackson Danzig scored a team-high 16 points to help Abington Heights defeat Scranton, 66-49, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Feb. 14 in Scranton. George Tinsley scored 15, Seth Maxwell added 14 and Trey Koehler contributed 13 for the Comets.

Meteors top Lions

Montrose defeated Lackawanna Trail, 70-45, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Feb. 14 in Montrose. Travis Ankoff scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Lions.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Sabers too much for Lady Lions

Susquehanna downed Lackawanna Trail, 58-33, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Feb. 10 in Susquehanna. Laurelann Penn scored 13 points and Cali Fauquier added 11 for the Lady Lions.

Lady Knights edge Lady Comets

Scranton defeated Abington Heights, 64-59, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Feb. 14 in South Abington Township. Hannah Kowalski scored 20 points to lead the Lady Comets. Alessia Brunori added 13 and Grace Evans scored 12.

Lady Meteors hold off Lady Lions

Montrose defeated Lackawanna Trail, 27-19, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Feb. 14 in Clinton Township. Laurelann Penn scored eight points to lead Trail and Lexie Kwiatkowski added five.

BOYS SWIMMING

Comets rout Crusaders

Abington Heights defeated Holy Cross, 128 1/2 – 29 1/2, in a Lackawanna League meet Feb. 14 in Scranton. Ben Vale placed first in the 2oo individual medley, Shane Cummings finished first in the 50 freestyle, Josh Przekop was first in the 100 butterfly, Jarred Ocwieja placed first in the 100 freestyle, Chris Suh finished first in the 100 backstroke, and John Frantz was first in the 100 breaststroke for the Comets. Abington Heights’ 2o0 medley relay (Zachary Karabin, Suh, Vale, Cummings), 200 freestyle relay (Suh, Vale, D.J. Weiland, Cummings) and 400 freestyle relay (Weiland, Karabin, Suh, Vale) teams also placed first in the meet.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lady Crusaders clip Lady Comets

Holy Cross defeated Abington Heights, 87-83, in a Lackawanna League meet Feb. 14 in Scranton. April Sokalsky placed first in the 100 and 200 freestyle and Leah Byman finished first in the 100 butterfly for the Lady Comets. Abington Heights’ 200 free relay team (Sokalsky, Karley Feather, Kyra Sladicki, Kelsey Jackson) also placed first in the meet.

TRACK AND FIELD

Comets compete in track event

Several Abington Heights athletes competed in the PTFCA Indoor Track Carnival Feb. 11 in Bethlehem. Junior Katie Dammer placed first in the girls one-mile run, junior Dan Uhranowsky finished sixth in the boys 800-meter run and junior Kyle Burke was fifth in the boys one-mile run.

WRESTLING

Lions top Trojans

Lackawanna Trail defeated Nanticoke, 40-30, in a non-league wrestling match Feb. 8 in Clinton Township. Cullen Ratchford (113 lbs.) and Trent Ashley (145) won by pin for the Lions. Tyler Baltrusaitis (132) won by major decision, and Justin Ganser (120), Colin Mulhern (160), Jacob Wescott (220) and Hunter Reynolds (285) won by forfeit.

Comets crush Eagles

Abington Heights defeated Mountain View, 66-6, in a Lackawanna League wrestling match Feb. 8 in South Abington Township. Sean Myers (132), Sam Northup (152), Owen Hivner (160) and Logan Hivner (285) won by pin for the Comets. Jacob Rosenstein (138) and Scott Jacoby (120) won by decision, and Aidan Price (170), Seth Drake (182), Adam Wellard (195), R.J. Knott (220), Bill Peters (113) and Noah Johnson (126) won by forfeit.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

