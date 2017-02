Abington Heights girls basketball team celebrates Senior Night

The Abington Heights girls basketball team held a Senior Night ceremony before its Lackawanna League Division 1 game against Scranton Feb. 14. Scranton won the game, 64-59.

The Abington Heights girls basketball team held a Senior Night ceremony prior to its game against Scranton Feb. 14. From left, first row, Nicole Getz, Nicole Nealon, Mackenzie Machell, Grace Evans, Alessia Brunori, Olivia Baker. Second row, Chris Getz, Jerry Getz, Mary Kay Nealon, John Nealon, Lisa M. Machell, Jerry Evans, Becky Evans, Jenese Brunori, Ralph Brunori, Terry Baker and Jennifer Baker.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-AH-Seniors-1.jpg The Abington Heights girls basketball team held a Senior Night ceremony prior to its game against Scranton Feb. 14. From left, first row, Nicole Getz, Nicole Nealon, Mackenzie Machell, Grace Evans, Alessia Brunori, Olivia Baker. Second row, Chris Getz, Jerry Getz, Mary Kay Nealon, John Nealon, Lisa M. Machell, Jerry Evans, Becky Evans, Jenese Brunori, Ralph Brunori, Terry Baker and Jennifer Baker. Stephanie Walkowski | For Abington Journal

Abington Heights’ Olivia Baker drives to the basket during a Lackawanna League Division 1 girls basketball game against Scranton Feb. 14.