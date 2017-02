The Lackawanna Trail girls basketball team held its Senior Night ceremony prior to a Lackawanna League Division 4 game against Montrose Feb. 14. From left, Lackawanna Trail head coach Lauren Sheakoski, Nikki Weisenfluh, Sarah Weisenfluh, Bruce Weisenfluh, and Lackawanna Trail assistant coach Jody Kwiatkowski.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-LT-Girls-bball-seniors.jpg Submitted photo