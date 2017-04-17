Alley Cats Bowling League scores for the week of April 19, 2017

Below are the scores for the Alley Cats Bowling League for the week of April 11:
Team Standings: Wildcats-38, Calicos-37, Max-36.5, Siamese-29.5, Lynx-28, Bobcats-27, Panthers-25, Tigers-19
High Individual Game: Anna Aten and Judy Wolfe-171, Carole Hamersly-168, Toni Jones-160
High Individual Series: Judy Wolfe-457, Anna Aten-455, Carole Hamersly-439
High Team Game: Panthers-684, Manx-683, Calicos, Lynx, Wildcats-656
High Team Series: Panthers-2008, Manx-1900, Lynx-1896
Information provided by the Alley Cats Bowling League.