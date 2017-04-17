Posted on by

Alley Cats Bowling League scores for the week of April 19, 2017


    Below are the scores for the Alley Cats Bowling League for the week of April 11:

    Team Standings: Wildcats-38, Calicos-37, Max-36.5, Siamese-29.5, Lynx-28, Bobcats-27, Panthers-25, Tigers-19

    High Individual Game: Anna Aten and Judy Wolfe-171, Carole Hamersly-168, Toni Jones-160

    High Individual Series: Judy Wolfe-457, Anna Aten-455, Carole Hamersly-439

    High Team Game: Panthers-684, Manx-683, Calicos, Lynx, Wildcats-656

    High Team Series: Panthers-2008, Manx-1900, Lynx-1896

    Information provided by the Alley Cats Bowling League.

