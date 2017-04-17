Lackawanna Trail cruises to 16-0 win over Mountain View in Division 4 softball game

CLINTON TWP. — Everything clicked for the Lackawanna Trail softball team April 13.

The Lady Lions used the combination of timely hitting, aggressive base running, stellar pitching and solid defense to defeat Mountain View, 16-0, in four innings, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game.

After a scoreless first inning, Lackawanna Trail struck for four runs in the bottom of the second. First baseman Lydia Dunckle led off with a single and later scored on a passed ball. Third baseman Madisyn Peoples and designated player Rachael Rosengrant each walked and scored on a single by shortstop Madison Lee. Right fielder Laurelann Penn, who also walked, scored on a sacrifice fly from pitcher Allison Decker.

Lee, an honorable mention All-State selection last season, had three hits and four RBIs in the team’s first two games.

“She’s still real confident at the plate,” Lackawanna Trail head coach John Richter said. “No matter who is pitching, she feels she’s going to go up and get on base. She’s been swinging the bat real well and is picking off where she left off last year.”

Richter thought the team’s patience at the plate played a big role in the win.

“We told the girls to try to sit back and be patient, and not swing at bad pitches” he said. “I think that paid off for us today. The girls drew walks and when other girls got an opportunity to hit, they did.”

Penn, catcher Samantha Baltrusaitis and center fielder Karley Cresswell each had RBI singles in the third inning when Lackawanna Trail (2-0) stretched its lead to 9-0.

Peoples knocked in two runs and Baltrusaitis, Lee, Penn and Dunckle each drove in a run during the bottom of the fourth.

Decker allowed just one hit, a double by Mountain View catcher Hope Perez in the fourth, and struck out five batters.

“When she’s on, she’s difficult to hit,” Richter said. “I think there was really only one hard hit ball against her today.”

Decker was also backed by a strong defensive performance as the Lady Lions didn’t commit an error.

“Our defense played a lot better today than in our first game,” Richter said. “We gave Susquehanna five unearned runs in that game. There were little things that we weren’t doing well. Today, people were covering the bases and fielding the ball where they were supposed to be.”

Lackawanna Trail will host Blue Ridge in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game at 4:30 p.m. April 20.

By Robert Tomkavage [email protected]

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

