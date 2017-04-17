Abington Journal sports calendar for the week of April 19, 2017

Newton Recreation Center fall and winter hours, 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through May 2017. The center is located at 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit. Info: Carol at 570-586-7808.

Introduction to the Japanese martial art of Aikido, classes meet Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. The class will help improve conditioning, balance, flexibility and self-defense skills. Cost: $15 per class. Info: John Palumbo at 570-587-5791.

Coach Herman Little Basketball Clinics, the clinics, for boys and girls ages 6 to 10, will be held for six weeks on Monday afternoons from 3:30 to 5 p.m. until May 15 at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Rd. Cost: $60 per participant or $12 per class. Info: 570-586-8191, ext. 2.

Free Teen Fly Fishing Lessons, the set of nine lessons, which began Jan. 7, are held every other Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Scott Township municipal building. All equipment is provided. The event is sponsored by Lackawanna Valley Trout Unlimited. Info: 570-954-5042 or [email protected] Registration can be completed at A&G Outfitters in Dickson City.

Introduction to Fly Fishing Program, 1 to 5 p.m. April 22 at Hillside Park. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is offering the free program designed for families interested in learning the basics of fly fishing equipment, casting techniques and on-water skills. No fishing license or equipment needed. Pre-registration is required by 4 p.m. April 20 and can be completed online at fishandboat.com. Info: 570-477-2206.

Basic Boating Course, 6 to 10 p.m. April 24 and 26 at Beltzville State Park, 2950 Pohopoco Dr, Lehighton. The free course, instructed by the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, is designed to supply boaters with practical information so they can make better informed decisions on the water. Students who successfully complete the course may apply for a Boating Safety Education Certificate for a $10 fee. The certificate is required of all operators of personal watercraft (PWCs) or anyone born on or after January 1, 1982 who operate a motorboat of more than 25 horsepower. Register: 610-377-0045.

Comet Football Fan Club Night at the Races, doors open 6:30 p.m. April 28 at the Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Races begin at 7 p.m. The event will feature a basket raffle and 50/50 drawing. Info: [email protected]

Spring Golf Clinic, 10-11:30 p.m. April 29-30 and May 6-7 (clinic 1) and 10-11:30 p.m. May 20-21 and June 3-4 (clinic 2) at Summit Hills Golf Course, 1235 Country Club Rd., Clarks Summit. Instruction will be provided by PGA pro Gene Moore. Cost: $120 per clinic. Participants should bring a putter, iron and fairway wood.

Abington Heights Education Association Student Scholarship 5K, 9 a.m. April 30 at Abington Heights High School, 222 Noble Rd., Clarks Summit. Cost: $20 until April 23, $25 on race day. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund an annual student scholarship given to a graduating senior. Register/info: http://bit.ly/2o3PI2D.

Fred Loch Memorial Scholarship Shoot, 9 a.m. May 7 at the Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club, Lake Winola Rd. Cost: $25 for 50 clay birds or $45 for 100. Shooters will need to supply their own ammunition, but shotguns will be available for use. A steak dinner will follow the shoot at 11:30 a.m. Proceeds help fund the club’s scholarship program for graduating seniors at Lackawanna Trail and Tunkhannock High School. Graduating children of any club member that attend another school may also apply. Info/register: Fred Rose- 570-903-5755 or www.fscweb.org.

Waverly Waddle 5K Walk/Run, 9 a.m. May 13 at the Waverly Community House. Cost: $20 for adults, $12 for children 12 and under by May 10; $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under on race day (registration from 8-8:45 a.m. on the back lawn). A family rate for three or more participants is available for $35 in advance and $40 on race day.

A T-shirt will be provided to sponsors and the first 100 people who register. A free Junior Waddle for children 8-years-old and younger will follow the race. Info/register: http://bit.ly/2omGcsl.

Abington Junior Comets football and cheerleading registration, noon to 2 p.m. May 20 in the team room of the high school field house. Also, 9 a.m. to noon June 10 during the Forever Young Fishing Derby at Hillside Park.

2nd annual Knights of Columbus St. Anne’s Council 8K Trail Run and 2K walk, 9:30 a.m. May 21 at Aylesworth Park, 511 Hudson St., Jermyn. Registration: 8 a.m. on race day or kofcscranton.com. Cost: $20 until May 10, then $25. Proceeds will benefit the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville. Awards will be given to the top-3 male and female runners and walkers.

21st annual Comm Classic Golf Tournament, shotgun start at noon May 22 at Glen Oak Country Club, 250 Oakford Rd., Clarks Summit. Info: 570-586-8191, ext. 2 or www.waverlycomm.org.

8th annual Tyler Kubilus Memorial 5K Run/Walk and Kids Dash, 9 a.m. June 10 at Lakeland High School. Cost: Running/Walking (18+): $20, Running/Walking (17 and under): $15. The prices will be $20 and $25 on race day (registration 7:30 to 9 a.m.). A Kids Dash will begin at 10:30 a.m. Cost: $5 per child (registration on race day only). All kids will receive a race bib and finisher’s ribbon. Parents may accompany their kids around the track for free. The first 100 people to register will receive a T-shirt. Three sponsorships levels are also available (Gold $75, Silver $30, Bronze $20). Register: http://bit.ly/2oRqYyR, sponsorships: contact race director Carol Kubilus at 570-563-5120 or 570-357-3483.

16th annual Swing for Scouting Golf Tournament, 12:30 p.m. shotgun start June 11 at Blue Ridge Golf Club, 260 Country Club Dr., Mountain Top. Cost: $100 (individual), $400 (foursome), $35 (dinner only). Dinner and prizes will follow directly after the tournament. Register/sponsorships: 570-207-1227, ext. 4 or [email protected]

2017 Keystone/TUTeens Conservation Camp, June 18-24 at Keystone College. Registration is now open for the camp, sponsored by the Trout Unlimited Chapters of NEPA and Keystone College. Campers will learn the art and sciences of fly fishing and conservation. The camp is open to teens ages 14 to 18 years of age. Equipment will be supplied and minimal fly fishing experience is required. Register/info: www.flyfishingsummercamp.org, 670-954-5042 or [email protected] Cost: $350 – financial aid is available.