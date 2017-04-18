Sixth-inning rally carries Scranton past Abington Heights in baseball game

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Neither starting pitcher allowed many baserunners, but Scranton used small ball to pull out a 3-1 win over Abington Heights in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 baseball crossover game April 17.

Scranton’s Tim Stankowski led off the top of the sixth inning with an infield single, the Knights’ second hit of the game, Chris Cobley followed with a bunt single and Robbie McAndrew dropped an RBI single into shallow right field to score the team’s first run of the game.

Cobley, who advanced to third on McAndrew’s single, came around to score during the next at-bat when a throw to second base on a stolen base attempt sailed into the outfield. McAndrew advanced to third base on the wild throw and scored on a squeeze bunt by Colin Mullen.

“We can bunt, we can steal a base here or there, and we can hit and run when the opportunity presents itself,” Scranton head coach Jamie Higgins said. “I was asking the guys to get some baserunners to put some pressure on them and see what happens.”

Abington Heights (2-1) pushed its lone run across the plate in the second inning.

Luke Fayocavitz led off the inning with a single past third base, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a groundout by James Myers.

Scranton pitcher Jack Kelly retired 13 of the first 15 Abington Heights batters on his way to tossing a one-hitter with five strikeouts.

“His command was as good as I’ve seen it in a while, but he’s capable of doing it,” Higgins said. “I’ve seen glimpses of it the last three years. When he hits his spots, he can keep us in games because we’re not a team that is going to score a lot of runs.”

Despite the team’s struggles Monday afternoon, Abington Heights head coach Bill Zalewski believes the Comets’ offense will bounce back.

“I think we have a great offensive team; it just has to click,” he said. “It seems like when one guy gets a hit, other guys start to feed off it. We just need to have that happen, but (Kelly) shut us down today.”

Abington Heights pitcher Nick Termini, who retired 15 of the first 16 Scranton batters, allowed six hits and finished the game with five strikeouts.

“He got ahead of hitters today,” Zalewski said. “He really went at them and threw ground balls. I thought Nick threw a great game and Kelly threw an awesome game. My hat’s off to both pitchers.”

Abington Heights will travel to play Scranton Prep at noon April 29 at Connell Park.

Abington Heights pitcher Nick Termini struck out five batters during a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 baseball crossover game April 17 against the Scranton Knights, who won 3-1. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ABJ-AH-Baseball-1.jpg Abington Heights pitcher Nick Termini struck out five batters during a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 baseball crossover game April 17 against the Scranton Knights, who won 3-1. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ James Myers reels as the ball bounces off his helmet on a pitch during a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 baseball crossover game against Scranton April 17. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ABJ-AH-Baseball-2.jpg Abington Heights’ James Myers reels as the ball bounces off his helmet on a pitch during a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 baseball crossover game against Scranton April 17. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal Abington Heights pinch-runner Anthony Freda rounds third base, but too late, as Scranton celebrates the final out of the fifth inning on the other side of the field during a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 baseball crossover game April 17. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ABJ-AH-Baseball-3.jpg Abington Heights pinch-runner Anthony Freda rounds third base, but too late, as Scranton celebrates the final out of the fifth inning on the other side of the field during a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 baseball crossover game April 17. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage [email protected]

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

