High school sports roundup: Abington Heights tennis team earns three wins

BASEBALL

Comets shut down Cougars

Jake Swank and Colin McCreary combined to throw a no-hitter as Abington Heights defeated Valley View, 3-1, in a Lackawanna League Division 2-3 crossover game April 13 in South Abington Township. Luke Fayocavitz led the Comets with two hits and an RBI. Joey Barcia and Ryan Eckersley each had a hit and RBI.

Eagles outslug Lions

Mountain View defeated Lackawanna Trail, 14-9, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game April 13 in Clinton Township. Shawn Jones drove in two runs for Trail. Jordan Edwards and Zach Stec each had a hit and RBI.

Lions top Sabers

Nathan Rolka had two hits and two RBIs to help Lackawanna Trail defeat Susquehanna, 6-3, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game April 11 in Clinton Township. Noah Coleman, D.J. Klinges and Zach Stec also each drove in a run for the Lions. Noah Coleman allowed two earned runs over 3 1/3 innings to earn the win.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lady Tigers edge Lady Comets

Despite six goals from Brennan Tates, Tunkhannock defeated Abington Heights, 12-10, in a Wyoming Valley Conference game April 17 in Clarks Summit. Abby Brown scored two goals, and Lauren Simakaski and Leia Parry each added one.

Lady Knights blank Lady Comets

Lake-Lehman defeated Abington Heights, 15-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference game April 12 in Lehman.

SOFTBALL

Lady Comets down Lady Invaders

Nina Kozar drove in five runs to help Abington Heights defeat West Scranton, 11-4, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game April 17 in South Abington Township. Cassidy Bartkowski added two hits and two RBIs, and Catherine Anne Kupinski and Meghan McGinley, who was the winning pitcher, also drove in a run.

Lady Bucks shut out Lady Lions

Dunmore defeated Lackawanna Trail, 8-0, in a Lackawanna League Division 3-4 softball crossover game April 17 in Dunmore. Madison Lee, Allison Decker and Allison Strauch each had a hit.

Lady Comets crush Lady Trojans

Meghan McGinley had three hits and six RBIs to help Abington Heights defeat North Pocono in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 crossover game April 13 in Covington Township. McGinley, the winning pitcher, also struck out four batters. Naudia Solan added four hits and four RBIs. Lauren Olevnik had two hits and two RBIs, Nina Kozar had two hits and two RBIs and Catherine Anne Kupinski had three hits and an RBI.

Lady Lions edge Lady Sabers

Samantha Baltrusaitis had two hits and four RBIs to help Lackawanna Trail defeat Susquehanna, 6-5, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game April 11 in Clinton Township. Madison Lee and Laurelann Penn also each drove in a run. Pitcher Allison Decker struck out seven batters without allowing an earned run in seven innings to earn the win.

BOYS TENNIS

Comets hold off Warriors

Abington Heights defeated Delaware Valley, 4-1, in a Lackawanna League match April 17 in Clarks Summit. Bailey Harris, Timmy Christman and Brian Ostrowski had singles wins. The doubles team of Owen Holland-Spencer Gilbert also earned a win.

Comets sweep Trojans

Bailey Harris, Timmy Christman and Brian Ostrowski had singles wins to help Abington Heights defeat North Pocono, 5-0, in a Lackawanna League match April 13 in Moscow. The doubles teams of Rory Harris-Owen Holland and Arjun Iyengar-Varun Iyengar also earned wins for the Comets.

Comets blank Cougars

Abington Heights defeated Valley View, 5-0, in a Lackawanna League match April 12 in Archbald. Bailey Harris, Timmy Christman and Brian Ostrowski had singles wins. The doubles teams of Spencer Gilbert-Owen Holland and Rory Harris-Arjun Iyengar also earned wins.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Lions rout Red Raiders

Lackawanna Trail defeated Blue Ridge, 101-37, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 meet April 13 in Clinton Township. Dakota Moyle placed first in the 110 and 300 hurdles. Matt Kinback finished first in the 1600 and high jump, Matt Bergey was first in the 400 and triple jump, Sam Vierling placed first in the 800, Bobby Titus finished first in the 3200, Troy Pencek was first in the shot put and Alec Jones placed first in the long jump. Lackawanna Trail’s 400 relay (John Maier, Miguel Ella, Luke Baldwin, Moyle) and 3200 relay (Vierling, Jared Klepadlo, Titus, Kinback) teams also placed first.

Comets rout Hornets

Abington Heights defeated Honesdale, 114-36, in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 crossover meet April 11 in South Abington Township. Quentin Nikl placed first in the 110 hurdles, Baba Osuntokun finished in the 100, Dan Uhranowsky was first in the 800 and 1600, Chris Schimelfenig placed first in the 400, Shervin Mokhtari finished first in the 300 hurdles, Jovan Mitchell was first in the 200, Kyle Burke placed first in the 3200, Mickey Farry finished first in the shotput, Noah Golosky was first in the javelin and Corei Somerville placed first in the high jump. The Comets 400 relay (Osuntokun, Matt Borgia, Nick Emmett, Matthan Sherman), 1600 relay (Chris Schimelfenig, Mitchell, Tucker Schimelfenig, Uhranowsky) and 3200 relay teams (Cole Madera, Noah Bolus, Ethan Mattox, Connor Kryeski) also placed first.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Lady Lions edge Lady Raiders

Lackawanna Trail defeated Blue Ridge, 72-65, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 meet April 13 in Clinton Township. Willow Burnell placed first in the 100. Tori James finished first in the 800 and 1600, Lauren Beemer was first in the 300 hurdles, Cassandra Brown placed first in the discus, Ashleigh Clarke finished first in the javelin and Madison Swanchak was first in the triple jump. Trail’s 1600 relay (Paige Hyde, Beemer, McKenna Lee, James) and 3200 relay (Swanchak, Clarke, Beemer, James) teams also placed first.

Lady Comets top Lady Hornets

Dani Heine set a school record of 11 feet, 2 inches in the pole vault to help Abington Heights defeat Honesdale, 106-44, in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 crossover meet April 11 in South Abington Township. Calista Marzolino placed first in the 100 hurdles and high jump, Allyson Derry finished first in the 100 and long and triple jumps, Katie Dammer was first in the 1600 and 3200, Hannah Hughes placed first in the 400, Celia Davis finished first in the 300 hurdles, Alex Scheuermann was first in the 800, and Schuyler Smith placed first in the shotput. The Lady Comets 400 relay (Derry, Erin Albright, Heine, Emily Clauss) and 1600 relay (Albright, Anna Marchetta, Hughes, Dani Beamish) teams also placed first.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Eagles too much for Comets

Mountain View defeated Abington Heights, 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 25-17, 25-18) in a Lackawanna League match April 17 in Kingsley. George Kronick had eight kills.

Red Raiders down Comets

Blue Ridge defeated Abington Heights, 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 18-25, 27-25), in a Lackawanna League match April 13 in New Milford. George Kronick had 10 kills.

Comets sweep Warriors

Abington Heights defeated Elk Lake, 3-0, in a Lackawanna League match April 11 in Clarks Summit. Pat McGrail had six aces and Evan Florey added seven kills

