Man on the street: ‘What do you like least about winter?’


Photos and answers compiled by Joan Mead-Matsui

“Definitely the snow.” Charles Mullen Scranton


“The heavy snow on the roads because I don’t like driving in the snow.” Gail Kish Clarks Summit


“Probably being stuck in the house.” Gene Poremba Fallas


“I like winter, but the dark makes me gloomy.” Jenna Mancini Tobynhanna


“Probably the cold.” Mikayla Measley Factoryville


“Everything. It’s depressing.” Shirley Durdan Clarks Summit


