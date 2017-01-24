Man on the street: ‘What do you like least about winter?’

“Definitely the snow.”

Charles Mullen

Scranton

“The heavy snow on the roads because I don’t like driving in the snow.”

Gail Kish

Clarks Summit

“Probably being stuck in the house.”

Gene Poremba

Fallas

“I like winter, but the dark makes me gloomy.”

Jenna Mancini

Tobynhanna

“Probably the cold.”

Mikayla Measley

Factoryville

“Everything. It’s depressing.”

Shirley Durdan

Clarks Summit

“Definitely the snow.” Charles Mullen Scranton http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-MOS-Charles-Mullen.jpg “Definitely the snow.” Charles Mullen Scranton “The heavy snow on the roads because I don’t like driving in the snow.” Gail Kish Clarks Summit http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-MOS-Gail-Kish.jpg “The heavy snow on the roads because I don’t like driving in the snow.” Gail Kish Clarks Summit “Probably being stuck in the house.” Gene Poremba Fallas http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-MOS-Gene-Poremba.jpg “Probably being stuck in the house.” Gene Poremba Fallas “I like winter, but the dark makes me gloomy.” Jenna Mancini Tobynhanna http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-MOS-Jenna-Mancini.jpg “I like winter, but the dark makes me gloomy.” Jenna Mancini Tobynhanna “Probably the cold.” Mikayla Measley Factoryville http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-MOS-Mikayla-Measley.jpg “Probably the cold.” Mikayla Measley Factoryville “Everything. It’s depressing.” Shirley Durdan Clarks Summit http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-MOS-Shirley-Durdan.jpg “Everything. It’s depressing.” Shirley Durdan Clarks Summit

Photos and answers compiled by Joan Mead-Matsui

Reach

Reach